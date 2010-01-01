When you purchase insurance for your business, you could call dozens of carriers yourself, evaluate all their offerings and purchase policies without any assistance from an insurance expert. However, most business owners will choose to work with an independent insurance agent who can offer you a suite of policies that meet your business requirements.





Why should IT services be any different? That’s where I come in. I’m Michael Cobin, aka Your IT Matchmaker. I am an independent consultant with 29 years of industry experience. Dedicated to finding the right IT, cybersecurity and telco solutions for my clients from my portfolio of 200+ service providers.