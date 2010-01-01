Independent IT Consulting and Sales
Managed IT - Phone - Internet - Security
When you purchase insurance for your business, you could call dozens of carriers yourself, evaluate all their offerings and purchase policies without any assistance from an insurance expert. However, most business owners will choose to work with an independent insurance agent who can offer you a suite of policies that meet your business requirements.
Why should IT services be any different? That’s where I come in. I’m Michael Cobin, aka Your IT Matchmaker. I am an independent consultant with 29 years of industry experience. Dedicated to finding the right IT, cybersecurity and telco solutions for my clients from my portfolio of 200+ service providers.
I follow a structured, planned, secure and strategic approach to Information Technology. My transformational pyramid approach has six steps that lead to the ultimate goal of aligning IT with business objectives. Once a step is complete, it becomes a layer that is updated and revised throughout the life of the company.
I understand that every business is unique, which is why I provide tailored solutions to meet the specific needs of my clients. My solutions are designed to help businesses optimize their technology solutions and achieve their goals.